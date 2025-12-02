Poor visibility forces planes to divert

A second plane was forced to divert from Madeira Airport this morning due to poor visibility caused by rainfall affecting the island’s east coast.

The Transavia aircraft, operated by Transavia France and coming from Paris bound for Funchal, remained in a holding pattern for several minutes between Madeira and Porto Santo, circling.

Unable to land, the aircraft diverted to Porto Santo Airport, where it landed moments ago. It will have to wait for conditions to improve to complete its journey to Funchal.

However, TAP flights — both arrival (TP1687) and departure (TP1688) — have already been officially cancelled.

Other flights are also waiting fir a chance to land at the moment.

