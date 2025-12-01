Aerial images show the magic of the lighting ceremony in Funchal

Great photos by Luis Fernandes, he has to be one of the best drone photographers on the island, including the great shots of the cruise ships that he often shares.

The Christmas season has officially begun in the Madeiran capital. Thousands of people gathered this afternoon in Funchal to witness the magical moment when the Christmas lights came to life.

The event featured fireworks, glitter, color, and plenty of emotion, in an atmosphere that enchanted locals and visitors alike. The scene was captured in aerial images that showcase the grandeur of this festive kickoff.

Like this: Like Loading...