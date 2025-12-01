Porto Santo Lit For Christmas

The Christmas lights were switched on today at 6 pm on the “golden island”.

Christmas lights and decorations are scattered throughout the main streets of the city of Porto Santo.

Among the decorations, two large trees stand out, one located next to the courthouse building and the other at the entrance to the city’s old dock.

As for the other decorations, there is no shortage of red balls and tree trunks also illuminated with various colors, as the DIÁRIO collaborator in Vila Baleira was able to verify.

From the moment the lights came on, people strolling down the streets were delighted and their eyes were fixed on the various Christmas decorations.

