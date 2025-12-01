The Christmas market has already opened in Funchal and is attracting crowds on the day the lights were switched on.

The Christmas Market opened its doors to the public today, officially marking the start of the festive season in the city of Funchal. This date coincides with the much-anticipated inauguration of the Christmas lights, which takes place at 7 pm.

A great deal of activity can already be seen in the city center, where hundreds of people, including locals and tourists, are gathering to celebrate the occasion.

The market, comprised of 25 stalls selling handicrafts, regional cuisine, and seasonal products, promises to once again be one of the main meeting points in the coming weeks.

