Woman rescued in critical condition at Ponta de São Lourenço

A Polish woman, aged around 42, suffered a serious accident on Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço this afternoon. The victim suffered severe trauma to her right lower limb and required urgent rescue.

The Santa Cruz Lifeboat Station was mobilized to the scene, where firefighters provided first aid. The woman was then transported to the Dreams Madeira Resort marina and then taken by ambulance to a health unit.

The rescue operation was coordinated by the SANAS Madeira Command and Control Centre, in conjunction with the Regional Civil Protection Service and the MRSC Funchal. After the intervention, the SANAS 103 vessel returned to base, resuming its state of readiness.

From Jornal Madeira

