Lobo Marinho will make ‘extra’ trips this Tuesday

The Lobo Marinho ship will be making extraordinary trips this Tuesday, March 11th. The departure from Funchal to Porto Santo will take place at 8 am. The trip in the opposite direction, leaving from the golden island, will be at 6 pm.

It should be remembered that, due to bad weather, inter-island trips have suffered several cancellations over the last few days, so Porto Santo Line is now offering an alternative for passengers.

For more information, please contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 7pm and weekends, from 9am to 1pm and from 2:30pm to 6pm (closed on public holidays).

From Diário Notícias

