Government approves new Mobility Allowance model for Azores and Madeira

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing announced today the approval, in the Council of Ministers, of the new model for granting the Social Mobility Allowance for regular trips between the mainland and the islands and between them.

“This decree-law creates a uniform and unique legal regime, with a view to objectives of simplification, efficiency and equal treatment between the Autonomous Regions”, says the office of Minister Miguel Pinto Luz in a statement.

The Government states that the diploma “defines a new model for the allocation of the Social Mobility Allowance to resident passengers, equivalent residents and students, users of regular air services between the mainland and the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira and between these Regions, complemented by inter-island maritime services, pursuing objectives of social and territorial cohesion and eliminating the differentiation of regimes that was in force until now”.

A source from the ministry told Lusa that with the decree-law “the ordinance defining the new model will be published (maintaining the current maximum eligible cost of 400 euros for Madeira and 600 euros for the Azores)”.

Residents of the Azores will pay a maximum fare of 119 euros [currently 134] for journeys between the archipelago and the mainland, while students will pay 89 euros [currently 99].

As for residents of Madeira, the fee they will pay will be 79 euros [86 currently], and students will pay 59 euros [65, the current value].

Residents of the two archipelagos will pay a fare of 79 euros for travel between regions, while students will pay 59 euros.

The current model, in force since 2015, “offers a variable subsidy per trip, reimbursed after the passenger’s eligibility is proven”, which is why “it was necessary to study a new model that would more fairly promote the economic development and territorial and social cohesion” of the autonomous regions, aiming to reduce mobility costs.

The harmonization of regimes in the regions, the maintenance of the current model of maximum value supported by passengers and maximum eligible cost, with possible review of the reference values, the creation of an electronic platform to manage the allocation of the subsidy and the creation of the necessary conditions for the payment, by beneficiaries, of only the final net amounts, after deducting the subsidy amount, when purchasing the ticket, are some of the objectives.

“The Social Mobility Allowance is, no one denies it today, an important milestone for social cohesion. It serves to bring together the different parts of the national territory, overcoming historical contingencies and geographical constraints”, says Minister Miguel Pinto Luz, quoted in the statement.

The new legislation addresses “the concerns expressed regarding the eligibility of residents who are not Portuguese nationals, namely in the recent initiative of the Regional Legislative Assembly of the Azores, which materialized with the amendment of Decree-Law No. 41/2015, of March 24, promoted by Law No. 12/2025, of February 19”, it reads.

On February 19, Paulo Estêvão, Regional Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs of the Azores, valued the changes to the decree-law regarding the social mobility subsidy, which is extended to all immigrants residing in the Azores.

According to Paulo Estêvão, “more than three thousand people” would be without access to the social mobility subsidy. With the new rules, citizens who, “regardless of their nationality or statelessness, have resided for at least six months” in the Azores will now have access as resident passengers.

In terms of nationalities, Eduardo Jesus highlighted the positive step that has been taken, as all foreign residents are now considered. “Therefore, we are on an equal footing with the solution that was put forward by the Azores, which is now extended to Madeira.”

In September 2024, the decision by the Government of the Republic to impose a maximum ceiling of 600 euros for reimbursements for air travel to the mainland caused controversy in the region – until then, residents were reimbursed for the entire amount above 134 euros, regardless of the sale price of the ticket.

