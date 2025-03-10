Funchal with a vote of praise for NAPA’s victory at the Song Festival

The Funchal City Council intends to approve, next Thursday, in a Council meeting, a vote of praise for the Madeiran band NAPA, for their victory in the 58th Song Festival of 2025 and consequent representation of Portugal in the Eurovision festival.

According to a press release, this award recognizes talent on a regional, national and international level.

NAPA, formerly known as Men on the Couch, are an indie pop and indie rock band formed in Funchal in 2013, consisting of Guilherme Gomes (vocals and guitar), João Rodrigues (drums), Francisco Sousa (guitar), Diogo Góis (bass) and João Lourenço Gomes (piano).

