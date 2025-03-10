Maritime Police restrict access to French sailboat stranded on Praia Formosa

The French-flagged sailing boat that ran aground Sunday morning on Praia Formosa in Funchal after being swept away by strong waves and wind, is still stranded on the beach.

Authorities are assessing the best way to remove the vessel from the coastline, as it cannot remain in place.

The Maritime Police have already cordoned off the area to prevent onlookers from approaching and to prevent possible acts of vandalism or looting. The vessel is in the custody of the authorities, who will determine the removal process.

One of the options under consideration is to put the sailboat back out to sea. However, to do so, it is necessary to check that there is no structural damage to the hull, to avoid complications during the operation. If it is considered safe, APRAM tugboats, currently the only means available in the Autonomous Region of Madeira for this type of operation, may be called upon.

Another possibility is to place the vessel in dry dock for a more detailed assessment of the damage. However, Praia Formosa does not have the necessary infrastructure for this operation, which could make the process difficult.

