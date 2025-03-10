Madeira-registered cargo ship collided with oil tanker in northeast England

The cargo ship ‘Solong’, one of those that make up the ‘fleet’ of the Madeira International Shipping Registry, collided this morning with a North American oil tanker, northeast of England. The news is being reported by Notícias ao Minuto.

There is no information about injuries yet.

According to the website ‘Vessel Finder’, the cargo ship was heading to the Netherlands and the US-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Immaculate’ was heading to the UK.

After the alarm was raised at 9:50 am, at least one UK coastguard helicopter was called to help with the rescue.

