Madeira-registered cargo ship collided with oil tanker in northeast England

The cargo ship ‘Solong’, one of those that make up the ‘fleet’ of the Madeira International Shipping Registry, collided this morning with a North American oil tanker, northeast of England. The news is being reported by Notícias ao Minuto.

There is no information about injuries yet. 

According to the website ‘Vessel Finder’, the cargo ship was heading to the Netherlands and the US-flagged oil tanker ‘Stena Immaculate’ was heading to the UK. 

After the alarm was raised at 9:50 am, at least one UK coastguard helicopter was called to help with the rescue.

  1. BBC news reports 36 people accounted for following North Sea collision but 1 person unaccounted for from Salong they think. Stella Immaculate was carrying Jet Fuel and was stationary (?at anchor). Still on fire, still a developing situation. Coastguard co-ordinating rescue.

  3. Sorry, typo, American tanker ‘Stena Immaculate’ not Stella….Nicky: it was foggy, but not too bad. All details not yet known, so mustn’t speculate. Jet fuel spill into the ocean. Special vessels there to put out fire, dramatic thick black billowing smoke. Apparently the 1 person was taken to hospital.

  4. Foggy with todays technology is no excuse, but people on watch need to be alert, crew still suffering from Grangemouth harbour hospitality?

  5. The cargo ship was on a steady 16 knot course going full speed and did not change its course. It hit the tanker broadside that was at anchor , bunkering presumably , waiting to enter the Humber Estuary. The tanker was pushed some considerable distance sideways.

    I’m not sure if regulations require a ship at anchor to keep a constant watch, but the cargo ship was required to as it was underway. It looks just like the thing that would happen if autopilot was on and nobody was in watch, both visual and radar.

    Aviation fuel is highly flammable and I don’t think it will be afloat for long.
    Let’s hope everyone escapes with their lives.

