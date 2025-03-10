Operation to remove sailboat from Formosa beach has ended (with photos and video)

The operation to remove the sailboat stranded on Praia Formosa took place today, with the support of a Madeiran company specialised in crane handling.

The process proved to be time-consuming due to the position of the vessel on the boulder and the adverse weather conditions, particularly the strong wind. The removal required expertise and meticulous planning from the six operatives of the company that led the process.

According to information gathered recently, the operation was completed without environmental incidents, with no pollution recorded on the coastline or Praia Formosa. The sailboat was taken to dry dock, where it will undergo a technical assessment to determine the extent of the damage suffered in the incident. The owner was present at all times during the operation.

The removal was closely followed by countless locals and curious onlookers, many of whom shared images and videos of the moment on social media.

