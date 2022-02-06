ALBUQUERQUE VISITS MELARIA DE SANTANA TOMORROW

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit the new (and first) honey factory in Santana at 4 pm tomorrow at the Parque Empresarial de Santana.

This is the first honey factory in Santana and also the first honey factory of the young (33 years old) entrepreneur, Rúben Pedro, a GNR by profession, born and resident in Arco da Calheta, but who bet on Santana to carry out his first venture.

The space will be called “Florenças Valbom”

The honey factory will be installed in Parque Empresarial, in an old support house for the Park, now rented by MPE to the entrepreneur. It will transform honey from the entrepreneur himself, but also from other beekeepers.

In Madeira, with this new factory, there are four honey factories

This honey factory represents an investment of 45,000 euros (not counting the space rental), including an innovative machine, which packs the honey in individual doses, like those small tubes of ketchup or mayonnaise.

In addition to honey, it will also produce chocolate bonbons with bee honey, an activity for which it is duly licensed.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...