Victim of accident in Câmara de Lobos is a native of Mozambique

The body of the man who died this morning following a car accident at the exit of the expressway, in Câmara de Lobos, just before access to Estrada João Gonçalves Zarco, is currently being removed from the scene.

According to the DIÁRIO he is a man from Mozambique who was supposedly on his way to work with four other colleagues.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the other injured were assisted by the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Funchal Sapador Firefighters.

The highway exit remains closed to traffic for cleaning work.

From Diário Notícias

