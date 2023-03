A serious accident occurred, around 8:00 am this Wednesday, on the Via Rapida, in Ponte dos Frades, causing one death and four injuries, according to information from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters.

In addition to this corporation, in the rescue operations, the Funchal Sapadores Firefighters, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and EMIR are also involved.

PSP is on site.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...