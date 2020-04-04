IASAÚDE registered another positive case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. There are now 45 positive cases recorded so far.

The announcement was made by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, at the daily press conference that is promoted to take stock of the situation of the pandemic in the Region.

The government also revealed that there are two inmates, one of whom has been in intensive care since this morning.

Pedro Ramos also said that the first patient in Covid-19 in the Region is already recovered.

