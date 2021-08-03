Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, revealed today that only 10% of passengers arriving in the region are tested by Covid-19 at the screening center created for that purpose.

“At the beginning of July 2020, we carried out 50% tests on passengers arriving in Madeira. Right now we only make 10%. In other words, 90% has already been vaccinated, recovered or already has a test of origin, something that took a year to justify the request that Madeira incessantly made and as it was not heard, it had to create its screening center”, concluded the government official, in an interview with 88.8 JM/FM this morning.

He further advanced that since Madeira has created its screening center at the Airport, around 600,000 people have already arrived in the Region, 50% of whom come from the national territory.

To JM, the responsible for the health sector also revealed that only at the end of September/October will the 90% of the vaccinated population will be reached, so he considers that, for now, it makes no sense to talk about the use of masks, and to end the curfew.