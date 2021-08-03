  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, revealed today that only 10% of passengers arriving in the region are tested by Covid-19 at the screening center created for that purpose.

“At the beginning of July 2020, we carried out 50% tests on passengers arriving in Madeira. Right now we only make 10%. In other words, 90% has already been vaccinated, recovered or already has a test of origin, something that took a year to justify the request that Madeira incessantly made and as it was not heard, it had to create its screening center”, concluded the government official, in an interview with 88.8 JM/FM this morning.

He further advanced that since Madeira has created its screening center at the Airport, around 600,000 people have already arrived in the Region, 50% of whom come from the national territory.

To JM, the responsible for the health sector also revealed that only at the end of September/October will the 90% of the vaccinated population will be reached, so he considers that, for now, it makes no sense to talk about the use of masks, and to end the curfew. 

 

Previous ArticleFirefighters and Police search for tourist lost in the mountains
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. George Nabbs Reply

    I understood that testing was not applied to visitors who had the two vaccinations, had had Covid and recovered or who had had a negative test prior to arrival. We arrived July 5th. and were allowed through, to my surprise, with out testing, after showing our vaccination certificates. This applied to everyone having the certificate. To achieve 50% testing passengers must have been chosen at random. To test this number there would have been long queues. I saw no evidence of this.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      This is from July 2020 when there weren’t as many visitors, and yes queues for testing but it was all done quickly as they had about 20 cabins in use.

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: