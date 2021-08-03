According to the most recent report on the genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 in Portugal, released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), in Madeira there is a 100% prevalence of the Delta variant .

According to the data analyzed by that institute last week, at this time, the most prevalent variant of the new coronavirus in Portugal continues to be the Delta strain “with a relative frequency of 98.3%”, being “above 95% in all regions” of the country.

As in Madeira, also in the North and Algarve there is a 100% prevalence of this variant. In Centro and Alentejo, the Delta variant represents 97.6%, in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo 97.2% and, finally, in the Azores there is a 95% prevalence of this strain, initially identified in India.

Of the total Delta variant sequences analyzed to date, 62 have the additional K417N mutation in the Spike protein, also known as Delta Plus. According to the document, cited by Notícias ao Minuto, “this underlining has maintained a relative frequency below 1%” since mid-June, “with 6 cases having been detected” in the last 15 days.

From Jornal Madeira