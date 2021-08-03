Unbelievable he is even asking this, is he not the president of the Region…????

Was there or was there not an expert report? The question is from the president of the Regional Government and arises when asked to comment on the incident that took place last Sunday, at Largo da Fonte, in Monte.

The fall of a sizable branch could have claimed the lives of scouts. Miguel Albuquerque says he doesn’t understand how it is that after so much expertise, so much news about expertise, this happened again.

He says that if you have to cut trees, then cut them.

The Madeiran chief executive, who visits Socalco Nature (a tourist enterprise that opened its doors five months ago) also spoke of the pandemic and reinforced the importance of accelerating vaccination and continuing testing against covid-19. Extending the vaccination schedule is on the table but there is a lack of resources.

From Jornal Madeira