The bathers who, this morning, went to Doca do Cavacas, in Funchal, were surprised by the dirty sea, a situation that is naturally causing concern among those who visit the space.

As you can see in the images, there is a lot of dirt floating in the water, with several spots of brownish foam.

From Jornal Madeira

It seems this place and Reis Magos in Caniço de Baixo are the two problem areas and continue to be so.

