‘ENCHANTED PRINCESS’ PREMIERES THIS MONDAY IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL

The port of Funchal receives this Monday morning, the first stop of the ship ‘Enchanted Princess’, which brings 3,370 passengers and 1,322 crew on board.

Coming from Tenerife, the ship will stay in the port of Funchal for nine hours, leaving at around 5:00 pm for Vigo.

During the morning, the usual welcome ceremony on board is planned. The president of APRAM, Paula Cabaço, is one of those present.

The ‘Enchanted Princess’ is the fifth ship in the royal class, operated by Princess Cruises – a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation – with the same luxury as the other ships in the fleet, but, according to the company, with new attractions.

The ship opened on November 10, 2021, when it departed Port Everglades, on its maiden voyage, despite being ready on September 30, 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

With 330 meters in length and 145,281 tonnage, the ‘Enchanted Princess’ has a maximum capacity for 3,660 passengers and 1,346 crew.

From Jornal Madeira

