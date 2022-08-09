UKRAINIAN COMMUNITY GATHERED IN FUNCHAL TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE HORROR OF WAR

The Ukrainian community residing in Madeira met this Sunday in Funchal to remind the world of the horrors of war that have played out in their country since Russia began its invasion in February.

As a note sent to the newsroom recalls, the balance of this military onslaught is dark: “360 children killed, more than 700 children injured, rape of women, torture of Ukrainian military prisoners (castration). All this is happening now on the European continent”, warn the Ukrainians who have taken refuge in the Region.

At this meeting, the participants wore shirts with the name of their cities “completely destroyed by the Russian army”.

“The T-shirts are drawn in red ink, symbolizing the suffering of Ukrainians. Under the sound of a siren, we show how the bombing of our cities occurs, which lack military infrastructure”, reports the same note.

The moment was also marked by the cord in which the Ukrainian community, holding hands, showed that they were united and ready to “face the enemy together”, at the same time that the anthem of Ukraine was heard, which made some tears flow.

