EasyJet has just released the plan for the repatriation flights of tourists who still remain in Madeira. Rescue flights will be carried out on the 19th, 20th and 21st of March, informed the office of the Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture.

The flights will come without passengers from the origin (positional flights), however, those who come from Lisbon may bring Madeiran passengers who are held there, explains the airline.

Easyjet appeals to passengers who have been the target of travel cancellations to reschedule their trips, via the ‘app’ or on the company’s website.

Flight schedules may change, so the company asks interested parties to follow up on possible updates on these channels.

LIST OF FLIGHTS:

6 flights on March 19

1 flight Funchal – Bristol

2 flights Funchal – Gatwick

1 flight Funchal – Lisbon

1 flight Funchal – Berlin

1 flight Lisbon – Funchal

5 flights on March 20

1 flight Funchal – Bristol

1 flight Funchal – Gatwick

1 flight Funchal – Lisbon

1 flight Funchal – Manchester

1 flight Lisbon – Funchal

1 flight on March 21

1 flight Funchal – Berlin