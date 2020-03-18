After yesterday, the Regional Government and the health authorities confirmed the appearance of the 1st case of coronavirus infection in Madeira, namely a Dutch tourist on holidays on the island, it has just been revealed that the Region has new cases of people infected with covid-19.

According to IASaúde, which is currently holding a press conference via the Government’s Facebook page, Madeira has 2 new positive cases of coronavirus. Of these, one is from Madeira, came from Dubai and had 9 contacts; and the second is from Funchal, and is a Dutch tourist from another unspecified hotel.

The Informative Bulletin communicated by the Institute of Health Administration is currently being carried out at the premises of the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

