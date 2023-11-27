Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

The first ultra-fast electric vehicle charging station was opened today, next to the Madeira Electricity Company.

On the occasion, the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure explained that this investment cost 30 thousand euros and that, in eight minutes, it allows vehicles to have a driving range of 100 km.

For Pedro Fino “this is an important investment by the Madeira Electricity Company”, which is part of one of the measures of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Action Plan, whose objective is to provide greater comfort to people, while also ensuring rotation in charging .

“We have been encouraging support lines for the acquisition of electric vehicles, ensuring sustainable urban mobility. I remind you that, since October 1st, we opened a support line for the PRIME-RAM program with an allocation of 625 thousand euros that supported the acquisition of electric vehicles. Since 2019, in the previous legislature, we have supported the acquisition of 1000 electric vehicles. In total, the support was 4.75 million euros”, said the official, guaranteeing that “these investments are fundamental to reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere and thus improving air quality, but also to reducing the import of fossil fuels for the Region”.

He also recalled that in total the Region has 83 charging stations, 14 of which are from the Madeira Electricity Company, and that the objective is to extend this ultra-fast charging to other municipalities, so that private companies can also guarantee this type of services.

As for this specific station, it has a power of 150 KW, through its subsidiary EMACOM – Mobilidade Eléctrica.

The secretary added that since October 1st, the date on which a new phase of PRIME-RAM opened, 369 applications were submitted, of which 269 were approved.

In terms of coverage, of the budget allocation of 625 thousand euros, 280 thousand euros are still available.

From Diário Notícias

