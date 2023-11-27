Ultra Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

The first ultra-fast electric vehicle charging station was opened today, next to the Madeira Electricity Company.

On the occasion, the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure explained that this investment cost 30 thousand euros and that, in eight minutes, it allows vehicles to have a driving range of 100 km.

For Pedro Fino “this is an important investment by the Madeira Electricity Company”, which is part of one of the measures of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Action Plan, whose objective is to provide greater comfort to people, while also ensuring rotation in charging .

“We have been encouraging support lines for the acquisition of electric vehicles, ensuring sustainable urban mobility. I remind you that, since October 1st, we opened a support line for the PRIME-RAM program with an allocation of 625 thousand euros that supported the acquisition of electric vehicles. Since 2019, in the previous legislature, we have supported the acquisition of 1000 electric vehicles. In total, the support was 4.75 million euros”, said the official, guaranteeing that “these investments are fundamental to reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere and thus improving air quality, but also to reducing the import of fossil fuels for the Region”.

He also recalled that in total the Region has 83 charging stations, 14 of which are from the Madeira Electricity Company, and that the objective is to extend this ultra-fast charging to other municipalities, so that private companies can also guarantee this type of services.

As for this specific station, it has a power of 150 KW, through its subsidiary EMACOM – Mobilidade Eléctrica.

The secretary added that since October 1st, the date on which a new phase of PRIME-RAM opened, 369 applications were submitted, of which 269 were approved.

In terms of coverage, of the budget allocation of 625 thousand euros, 280 thousand euros are still available.

From Diário Notícias

  1. Personally I am wary of using these heavy duty fast chargers too often. Forcing extra high currents into the battery can heat the battery up with the risk of it bursting into flames.

    1. Electricity costs about 20 cents per KWHr (domestic home tariff); public chargers can be a bit more. If you have a 50KW battery then empty to full will cost around 10 euros. You’ll typically get 200-250 km range … so it’s a lot cheaper than petrol/diesel.

  3. Madeira is the perfect place to go all-in on EVs. The price of lithium—the largest part of the cost of the battery, which itself is about 40% of the cost of the car itself—has fallen 60% this year and is likely to keep falling as more supplies come online globally.

    For Europe as a whole, which imports enormous amounts of crude oil and refined products from, let’s face it, not always wonderful places, funding not always wonderful things such as this awful disaster in Ukraine, moving swiftly to EVs has enormous strategic and economic power. It’s critical though not to just buy Chinese and develop these supply chains ourselves.

