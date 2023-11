We will see a change in the weather this week, as it becomes more unsettled from Wednesday.

Rain will be on the cards for Wednesday and Thursday, and the wind will also increase. There could be some disruption at the airport, especially on Thursday, so keep an eye for updates as we get closer to the end of week.

I’m sure some weather warnings will be issued in the coming days.

Temperatures will slightly rise again being around 23-24° along the south coast.

