Some of the groups participating in this year’s Flower Festival performed in Funchal yesterday, exhibiting the costumes and choreographies at Praça CR7 and Cais 8.

In the CR7 Square, the dream flowers groups ‘Rosas’ and the fitness team ‘Exotic’ parade, while at Pier 8 there were the groups Canica Furada, with ‘Madeira em Flor’ and the Funil gang, with ‘Space Walk with flowers’.

From Jornal Madeira