The departure station is crowded with people and almost endless lines. This is the scenario we are experiencing this morning at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, after the wind left more than a thousand passengers without flights, this Friday (July 23rd).

The movement at Madeira airport was conditioned yesterday for five hours, affecting 20 air operations (between arrivals and departures).

After 5pm the wind ‘gave a break’, and the planes managed to land. So far the airport operation is proceeding normally.

From Diário Notícias