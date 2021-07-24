This Saturday morning, the ‘Alvinegros’ fans lined up at the entrance to the Estádio da Madeira to perform the test with covid-19. The scenario was identical next to the collection station for the antigen tests to be carried out at the Estádio dos Barreiros.

This happens after the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) has authorized the presence of the public in the Marítimo and Nacional stadiums, this Sunday, in the matches related to the first phase of the League Cup.

“Access to the public is limited to 50% of the capacity of each stadium, and spectators’ entrance is subject to the mandatory presentation of a rapid antigen test carried out within 48 hours before the start of each sporting event”, you can read. in the normative circular published on Wednesday by the regional authority, which makes no reference to vaccination.

According to DRS, this procedure is mandatory for all sporting events involving more than 100 people in the venues, and the entry of the public that does not present a quick test must be prohibited.

According to the new rules, Marítimo will be able to count on about 4,500 fans in the stands in the game against Boavista, which is played tomorrow at 18:00.

In the first official game of the season, Nacional may have up to 2,500 fans in the stands in the match against Estoril, also at 18:00.

