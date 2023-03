After the landslide this morning, in Fajã das Galinhas, an assessment will be made of the slope, and the Regional Government rockers have already been requested for this assessment work. The means of the Municipal Civil Protection Service are currently on site.

The information was provided to DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira by the mayor of Câmara de Lobos, Pedro Coelho, who also informed that: “As long as this continues, we are going to rehouse three families”, in a total of nine people.

