RUSSIAN SHIP THAT NRP DID NOT ACCOMPANY IS A SPY SHIP

The Russian ship that was passing north of Porto Santo was a spy ship.

Guarantee left, a few moments ago, by Gouveia and Melo, after a tough speech, eye to eye, with the 13 soldiers who refused to go on a mission, last weekend, aboard the NRP Mondego. The Admiral, who insisted on coming to speak with the entire crew. He arrived at 10:35 am, had a meeting with the ship’s captain, spoke, met again with the ship’s captain and then spoke to journalists.

The story with the crew not boarding the NRP Mondego navy ship at the weekend, is still on going and changing all the time. 13 crew members refused to go on the ship claiming that many things were broken or faulty inside, and this has been rumbling on since the weekend, with those 13 crew still in Madeira.

IT WILL BE A JUDGE OF LAW WHO WILL JUDGE THE BEHAVIOR OF THESE Men.

The Chief of Staff of the Navy says that an act of insubordination in the Armed Forces is very serious.

“And we cannot ignore them!”, statements by Gouveia and Melo as they left the NRP Mondego, where the 13 men who refused to go on a mission are still to be punished and who are due to be replaced today. “Hierarchies were created, because there is a need for military forces, who work under stress, at risk of life, to be highly disciplined. And, therefore, I cannot forget” he said, stating that he does not like to send messages and, therefore , came to say what he thinks face to face.

Asked whether there should be a greater investment in the Navy, Gouveia e Melo said that he does not have to think or not think. The job needs to be done.

Portugal is not this act, added Gouveia Melo, hoping that this situation does not tarnish the country’s reputation in this area, before the Allies.

Gouveia e Melo will not allow this to spread and go under the rug. He also said he was willing to go to the national parliament to speak because of this situation.

Video of flooded ship is not from NRP Mondego nor is it current

The video that has been circulating and showing water inside a ship is not current. Gouveia e Melo claims that this video is years old.

As for the inspection carried out on the ship, given the external noise, he sent an independent inspection to see if the captain made a mistake. “I got a resounding no.”

