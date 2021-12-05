‘Christmas in the Square’ starts with record visits to the Mercado dos Lavradores

This Sunday, December 5th, at Mercado dos Lavradores, the initiative of the Market Division of Funchal City Hall, entitled ‘Christmas in the Square’, started.

The project takes place on the first three Sundays of December, the 5th, 12th and 19th, and brings together various entrepreneurs, brands and regional sellers, who will address different themes. Fashion and accessories set the tone for the debut of this year’s edition, which has 44 exhibitors, five more than the previous year.

The first day of ‘Christmas in the Square’ counts with the presence of the vice-president of Funchal City Council, Cristina Pedra, who told the DIÁRIO that, in the first three hours, the fair had 1,560 visitors, a number that “breaks the record from previous years”.

The large influx of people should remain throughout the day, especially at lunchtime. Cristina Pedra has no doubts that this is “a bet won and to continue”.

The ‘Christmas in the Square’ opened at 9 am and runs until 9 pm.

From Diário Notícias

