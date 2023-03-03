3people injured in Fajã das Galinhas

The landslide that happened in Fajã das Galinhas, in Estreito, this morning, is not as serious as initially predicted. There are three victims, all light and already sent to the hospital, assured JM António Nunes, president of the Regional Civil Protection Service.

“These are minor injuries, such as minor abrasions and wounds on the upper limbs. There was a possibility that a person was missing, but it has already been found, ”she said.

The stones from the landslide still hit a garage and caused damage to several vehicles.

On site, according to António Nunes, are all the necessary means, and the injured people are already on their way to the hospital.

It should be remembered that the collapse took place this morning at around 7:20 am, with the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos heading to the site with three ambulances and a support vehicle, operated by eight elements.

Like this: Like Loading...