FESTIVAL ‘DANCILHAS’ ANIMATES SÃO MARTINHO THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Dancilhas is a party that promotes popular music and dance, taking participants on a journey through the music and dance of Portugal and other countries . Dancilhas revives the practice of the popular ball through dances in a circle, in line, in pairs or in groups, where fun and relaxation will be emphasized .

On Friday, March 17th, we will open the doors at 19:00, in the Jardim da Junta de Freguesia de S. Martinho, with the group VELHA GUARDA (Musical and Cultural Association Xarabanda), from the island of Madeira, composed by Rui Camacho, João Viveiros, Paulo Esteireiro, Helena Camacho, which aims to make known the richness of traditional Madeiran culture, its instruments, musical genres and traditional dances.

On Saturday, March 18th, we will have workshops where the most varied dances from all over Europe will be made known, through the teaching of basic step, technique, posture, dynamics and movement.

At 20:00, the group CALHAUS FOLK, from the island of Madeira, will perform, composed by Carmina Rodrigues, Mathew Ruiz and Nélio Gonçalves. It consists of a mixture of influences from various musical genres with a fusion between traditional European and world music and dances. They play some original themes and others adapted from Trad/Folk inspiration.

At 21:30 and for the first time on the island of Madeira, the group PERFUSIÓN-Afro-Galego, from Spain, will present a unique, natural and energetic mix of Galician music and African dance. A visual and sound show, with vibrant percussions, sweet melodies and dances from both cultures fused in a natural way that the audience will enjoy. It is composed of Eloy Perez Martinez, Vanessa Pérez Fernandez, Javier Perez Martinez, Roberto Pose Ramos, Sabela Fernándes Monterira.

Organization: Associação Cultural e Recreativa Rodopio Pitoresco whose mission is to facilitate meetings for the practice and dissemination of music and dances of traditional inspiration from around the world.

From Jornal Madeira

