TWO TONS OF GARBAGE COLLECTED AT SEA

Two tons of garbage were collected by eleven fishing vessels within the scope of the Oceanlit program and, today, the regional secretary for the Sea and Fisheries delivered, in an initiative at the Lota do Funchal, flags to the participating vessels.

Teófilo Cunha took the opportunity to remember that the sea belongs to everyone. Tiago Silva, shipowner, said that some garbage caught in the sea comes from boats that are not from here. He gave the example of pieces of types of nets that the boats of Madeira do not use, but which are dragged by the currents.

From Jornal Madeira

