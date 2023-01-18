PCP SAYS THAT THERE ARE SIX THOUSAND FAMILIES WITH HOUSING SHORTAGES IN MADEIRA

In the urgent debate requested by the PCP in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira on the constraints on access to housing, with the presence of the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Ricardo Lume defends the need for more housing responses.

The communist says that there are six thousand Madeiran families with housing shortages. In his speech, the deputy has given some “real” examples of the financial difficulties of households with children in daycare, paying rent, car and fuel, leaving around 200 euros for food expenses.

Ricardo Lume wants the Government to explain the regional housing strategy, considering that it will not be able to respond to the real needs in the Region.

The communist wants Pedro Fino to explain the criteria for access to dwellings built at controlled costs, within the scope of the PRR, commenting that the middle-class population is also beginning to have serious difficulties in paying the “prohibitive” prices of rented housing and or buy.

From Jornal Madeira

