BODY FOUND ON THE RIVERSIDE OF THE RIBEIRO SECO BRIDGE

Firefighters this afternoon carried out a relief and rescue operation.

A man was found inside the stream of the Ribeiro Seco bridge, in Funchal, according to JM. The Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside the stream, which everything indicates is in an advanced state of decomposition.

Reportedly, a couple saw the body in the stream and warned authorities. The possibility of having suffered a fall from the Ribeiro Seco bridge is now ruled out, a situation not yet confirmed by the authorities. Firefighters, police and health authorities are on site.

From Jornal Madeira

