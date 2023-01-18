FADO IN FUNCHAL HAS STARTED

It was with a full audience that the auditorium of Jardim Municipal received the first show of the ‘Fado Funchal’ festival, an initiative that until next Saturday provides a series of fado shows in the city of Funchal. After the Madeira Fado Association concert, which started at 6 pm, it will be Bia Caboz’s turn, at around 7.30 pm, to take the stage.

The Madeira Fado Association concert featured younger artists, showing that Fado has no age and that the future of the genre in the Region is assured. This concert featured the voices of Paulo Ferreira, Ana Beatriz, Mariana Correia, Énia Caires, Leonor Castro and Neuza Barreto, on Portuguese guitar Samuel Cabral, fado viola Paulo de Carvalho and on bass guitar Rafael Carvalho.

Next, will be Bia Caboz, who will perform the concert entitled ‘Thanks, Anas and Amálias’, mixing authorial songs, with Pedro Soares on the fado viola, José Geadas on the Portuguese guitar, Diogo Pereira on bass and Tiago Joaninho on drums.

The concerts taking place in the auditorium of the Municipal Garden, within the scope of the Fado Funchal initiative, an event that has the support of Funchal City Council and Savoy Signature, are free of charge.

