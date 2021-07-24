“ISLANDS 2021 – REVIVAL”. The biggest annual show at Art Center Caravel.

September 23rd – until 1st of November.

Year 2020 was definitely challenging. However, we can also look at it from another perspective. Discouraging, melancholic, and chaotic times pushed us into deep introspection that in return brought us fresh ideas. We came out stronger, more connected and more conscious, despite the isolation.

The art world was also affected, including our gallery, but we are here to support you and show you that creating art still has sense.

APPLY NOW

https://forms.gle/LSmb7xyEAdUKfG4b9

Also, feel free to contact us for any further information – art@artcaravel.com



