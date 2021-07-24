Today, the Regional Directorate of Health reports 23 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, “so that the region now counts 10,074 confirmed cases” of covid-19. He adds: “These are 14 imported cases (7 from the United Kingdom, 5 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 1 from Cape Verde and 1 from Morocco) and 9 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

This Saturday, July 24th, there are still “15 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 9,767 recovered cases of covid-19”, he emphasizes, and there are regrets “a total of 73 deaths associated” with the disease and, therefore, “there are 234 active cases, of which 91 are imported cases and 143 are of local transmission”.

Of these active cases, “7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, all in Polyvalent Units and none in the dedicated Intensive Care Unit and “65 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation”.