GROUP OF MADEIRANS TRAVELS TO POLAND TO HELP UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

This group is due to leave shortly for Poland, where it will carry out a mission of solidarity and aid to Ukrainian refugees.

Several members of the Madeira Emergency and Monte de Amigos Associations, two solidarity associations in Madeira, will be part of a group of medical personnel who will travel to one of the refugee centers in Poland, on the border with Ukraine, with the aim of collaborating at the triage posts, as well as medical and logistical support.

This group will be composed of elements linked to the health area, namely nurses, doctors and emergency technicians linked to the pre-hospital service.

