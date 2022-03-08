PONTA DO SOL CHAMBER ADVANCES WITH THE PLACEMENT OF SPEED BUMPS ON THE MADALENA DO MAR WATERFRONT

A stretch of road that I think these will be very welcome.

The Ponta do Sol City Council reported today that the placement of speed bumps on Avenida 1.º de Fevereiro, between the roundabout with ER 101 and Estrada do IV Centenário, in the parish of Madalena do Mar, has already started.

According to a note sent to the newsroom, this is an investment “requested by residents that aims to increase pedestrian safety and contribute to the reduction of accidents”.

Work on the placement of speed bumps began this week, with 4 speed bumps planned to be placed on the road commonly known as the Madalena do Mar marginal road.

This measure entails changes in traffic, namely with regard to the speed limit of 40km/h and the ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles and municipal garbage collection vehicles with a total weight of more than 7.5 tons.

“The purpose of installing speed bumps is to “calm down” traffic, that is, to induce drivers to practice moderate speeds in certain critical areas, thus mitigating the consequences of possible collisions between motor vehicles and unprotected users”, it reads. up even on the same note.

This measure is part of a broader plan of the Municipality of Ponta do Sol with a view to reducing speed on that section and allowing the population and visitors to enjoy that space for walks and sports safely.

