The information was provided by Pedro Ramos, during his visit to the Funchal Vaccination Center, at Madeira Tecnopolo, where the second ‘open day’ of vaccination with AstraZeneca is taking place.

The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection reported that the start of vaccination for young people, between 12 and 17 years old, will also take place in an ‘open day’ mode. The aim is to vaccinate as many people as possible by September, before the start of the new academic year.

From Diário Notícias