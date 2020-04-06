I have had a lot of questions sent to me asking about timeshare, and to be honest I don’t really know much about this and not able to answer many of the questions asked.

A couple of things I have heard is that some are offering your weeks at another time to be used within a year. I’m not really sure how this will work, with so many people having to book new weeks when everyone else will be eventually using their own weeks.

I think also the Pestana Group, have said they will add the weeks owing at the end of your term, so you can take them then, this might work for a lot of people, but as I say still not sure.

So if you are a Timeshare owner, and have any feedback to share can you put it in the comments below.

If you are reading this on Facebook, can you click through to my blog and leave the comments there, as many people dont use Facebook, and it will keep all the comments in one place.

Please share this with any other Timeshare owners you know, put questions below, and hopefully we can get them answered.