EMERGENCY DRILL AT MADEIRA AIRPORT

Madeira Airport will be holding an emergency drill today between 3:30pm and 5:00pm. The drill simulates a fire in the fuel depot and a fuel spill into the retention basin.

This is a simulation that does not affect airport operations, which will proceed normally.

The exercise also does not involve any interruption to access routes, although there is some movement of resources involved.

This is another emergency simulation that is in line with the recommendations of EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), with regard to carrying out exercises, specifically in the efficient coordination of resources in emergency response.

