Assembly to approve Autonomy Day holiday on April 2

The President of the Assembly, José Manuel Rodrigues, presented the proposal, signed by all parties, to create the Autonomy Day holiday on April 2nd.

The proposal comes from the Mission Structure for the Commemoration of 50 Years of Autonomy, chaired by João Cunha e Silva.

On April 2, 1976, the Constitution of the Republic was approved, resulting from the Carnation Revolution of April 25, 1974, which established the Autonomy of Madeira and the Azores.

Parliament must approve this holiday, which will be included in next year’s calendar.

From Diário Notícias

