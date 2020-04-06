A small Swedish sailboat that left Madeira after the state of emergency was declared stranded, this morning, around 3:00 am, in a rocky area of ​​the town of Caxinas, near Vila do Conde. According to what was revealed by RTP, in a report on the spot, only one person was on board the vessel, a 66-year-old Swedish citizen, who suffered minor injuries and was assisted at the hospital.

Recreational navigation is currently prohibited, but it is permitted in special cases to return to the country of origin, as was the case. The Swedish sailor will have left Funchal in the last few days and intended to stop in A Coruña (northern Spain), before heading to his country.

From Diário Notícias