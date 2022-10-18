APRAM MARKS THE FIRST STOP OF ‘ZANDAAM’ IN FUNCHAL

The first stop of the ‘Zaandam’, from Holland America Line, was marked today on board, with the usual welcoming ceremony and the exchange of plaques, between the ship’s captain and a group of members from the port community, including the president of the Board of Directors of APRAM, SA

The ‘Zaandam’ is on a transatlantic voyage, coming from Fort Lauderdale (Florida), and on board, it brings 1077 passengers and 584 crew. The ship made a 10-hour stopover at the Port of Funchal, departing for Lanzarote.

On this cruise that started on October 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Funchal and Lanzarote are the second and third stops, followed by Agadir, Casablanca, Tunis, Crete, Suez Canal, Egypt, Jordan, Tanzania, Madagascar, Mozambique and South Africa. South, where the trip ends on November 23.

The ship was just built and delivered to the company in 2000, with the last renovation taking place in 2018.

