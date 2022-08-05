YOUNG MAN WITH A CLOWN MASK WALKS IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN THE CENTER OF CANIÇO

The young man, apparently a boy, circulated inside the Caniço mall, then headed for the city centre.

Dressed in dark clothes, the young man wore a clown mask and headphones, walking serenely, before the amazement of passersby.

It is recalled that, on July 29, JM reported that the PSP of Madeira was on the trail of a group of four masked people who came to scare citizens at night in Funchal.

One of them had his face covered by a collar and a hood and the others were masked, two with a clown mask and one with the mask of the Anonymus group.

From Jornal Madeira

