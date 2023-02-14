Ponta do Sol Chamber indicates that Estrada dos Anjos is impassable

The Municipality of Ponta do Sol issued a statement indicating that “Estrada dos Anjos is impassable due to the collapse of a large landslide on the road and agricultural land”

As the DIÁRIO had already advanced, there was a detachment of rocks on the road section. which even led the Regional Government to provide rockmen to help with the work on the slopes above.

The municipality indicates that teams from the Ponta do Sol City Council, as well as the Municipal Civil Protection Service are already on site to assess the situation.

The collapse happened, yesterday, at 10 pm, and no injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

From Diário Notícias

