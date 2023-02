The Sahara dust is clearing quickly this morning, just two hours between the photos I took this morning.

The airport should have no problems today, but it will be busy with the rest of yesterday flights trying to get here, but most arrived yesterday evening and night.

Elsa Fernandes sent we these photos of the airport last night and this morning.

Wind from late afternoon through to Thursday will be the next problem for the airport to face, especially on Wednesday.

